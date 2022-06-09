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NIGHT SHADOWS 06082022 -- Invasion USA? Could Be This Or That But Then... Pentecost When?
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256 views • June 09, 2022
While it appears a bit quiet in the news, make no mistake that the Powers That Be are resting and have quit in the face of opposition to their global plans - but what if the real New World Order is a hybrid so-called "alien-human" world order as portrayed in some movies? What if the ARRIVAL is the beginning of the New Order of things, and the Church has been removed? Is it possible? It seems confusion is the order of the day, especially in America/Babylon, and Babylon means not only Gateway To the Gods but also CONFUSION. The argument over when the real Pentecost still goes on, with the 11/12th and 14/15th being the next "real" Pentecost. Then of course we have wars and rumors of wars, earth changes, solar anomalies and more...
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Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
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Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241
MAKE A ONE TIME DONATION: CLICK below, then CLICK on GREEN BUTTON:
https://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/donate-page/
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
FREE!! Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free.https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view
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