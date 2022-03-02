© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Violence) - Ukranian Soldier Shots, Wounds an Innocent Ukranian Civilian for Breaking Curfew in Kiev? Then Uses His Cell Phone to Video Him. - De-Nazify Ukraine.
Follow
0
Share
Report
573 views • March 02, 2022
Ukrainian, Russian, Battles
This video was in Russian so I had to translate the words. They are as follows: Ukrainian soldiers shoot man on the street in Kyiv for taking to the streets despite the curfew. A soldier then films the shot man with his cell phone. Also written with the description: The TFR and civil society organizations should now document the new war crimes of the Kiev regime.
This video was in Russian so I had to translate the words. They are as follows: Ukrainian soldiers shoot man on the street in Kyiv for taking to the streets despite the curfew. A soldier then films the shot man with his cell phone. Also written with the description: The TFR and civil society organizations should now document the new war crimes of the Kiev regime.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.