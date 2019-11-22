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Vape ban would close 10,000 small businesses: Vaping Association pres.
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11 views • November 22, 2019
American Vaping Association President Greg Conley discusses the Trump administration’s meeting with executives from the industry, the need for reasonable regulation on the industry, the American Medical Association’s recommendation for prescriptions for vaping and the discrepancy between the American and British approaches to vaping.
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