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Small Bathroom Renovation - Before and After
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51 views • December 09, 2020
Over the previous 2 years we have completely gutted and renovated our 1970s mobile home. Come with us as we share our bathroom renovation and the reveal of our new bathroom!
This was a big job and it wasn't fun working ion the cold without a shower or indoor toilet! But we pushed through and got it done!
This was a big job and it wasn't fun working ion the cold without a shower or indoor toilet! But we pushed through and got it done!
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