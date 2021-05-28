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DOCTOR REVEALS HOW TO HOLD KID JABBING SOCIOPATHS PERSONALLY RESPONSIBLE FOR THE DAMAGES THEY CAUSE
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271 views • May 28, 2021
Dr Roger Hodkinson reveals a legal tactic on how to put Health Officers, School Boards, Doctors, and Politicians on notice that they will personally be held responsible for any damages inflicted to the Children that they jab. This is ingenious and should put the Fear of God into these conspirators. Knowing that they will have to defend their actions in a court of law just might make them reconsider their complicity in Genocide.
Parents who have school-age children should be sending everyone involved a Notice Of Liability before they start Jabbing your kids at school without your consent.
Parents who have school-age children should be sending everyone involved a Notice Of Liability before they start Jabbing your kids at school without your consent.
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