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OPERATION SCORECARD - HAMMER 2020 Election Cyber Attack Record - Combined BLXWARE v1
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134 views • February 06, 2021
Record of the cyber-attack engaged originating from multiple countries during the 2020 rigged election, provided by the BLXWARE contractor.
Note the focus of the attack from China. Sworn testimony from an Italian informant corroborates an Italian military contractor provided satellite data links for remote control/command of DOMINION vote counting computers.
Testimony from Maricopa Conty Arizona, confirms that witnesses observed multiple sessions of votes being switched from Trump to Biden in real-time.
The source videos were censored from Vimeo as posted directly from BLXWARE company, but recovered from an archive.
voting fraud, 2020, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, video, documentation, felony, polling, ballots, fake ballots, watermark, Steve Pieczenik, DHS, CIA, Federal, White House, presidential race, electronic voting, software, Diebold, rigged, ballot stuffing, tampering, black box voting, evidence, prosecution, election results, winner, media, ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, complicity, registrar of voters, democracy, republic, Ruby Freeman, Wandrea Moss, fraudulent results, USPS, backdating, Project Veritas, proof, QR codes, ballot tracing, secrecy, hidden ballots, custody, chain of custody, verification, steal, stolen election, Giuliani, ABC, NBC, CBS, PBS, ballots printed in China, phone call, fake ballots from China, Texas Case, Supreme Court, DC riot, Trump supporters, attack on capitol, ANTIFA, infiltrators, BLM, Black Lives Matter, Jake Angeli, Ashli Babbit, cyberattack, BLXWARE, OPERATION SCORECARD, The HAMMER, DOMINION vote machines,
Note the focus of the attack from China. Sworn testimony from an Italian informant corroborates an Italian military contractor provided satellite data links for remote control/command of DOMINION vote counting computers.
Testimony from Maricopa Conty Arizona, confirms that witnesses observed multiple sessions of votes being switched from Trump to Biden in real-time.
The source videos were censored from Vimeo as posted directly from BLXWARE company, but recovered from an archive.
voting fraud, 2020, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, video, documentation, felony, polling, ballots, fake ballots, watermark, Steve Pieczenik, DHS, CIA, Federal, White House, presidential race, electronic voting, software, Diebold, rigged, ballot stuffing, tampering, black box voting, evidence, prosecution, election results, winner, media, ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, complicity, registrar of voters, democracy, republic, Ruby Freeman, Wandrea Moss, fraudulent results, USPS, backdating, Project Veritas, proof, QR codes, ballot tracing, secrecy, hidden ballots, custody, chain of custody, verification, steal, stolen election, Giuliani, ABC, NBC, CBS, PBS, ballots printed in China, phone call, fake ballots from China, Texas Case, Supreme Court, DC riot, Trump supporters, attack on capitol, ANTIFA, infiltrators, BLM, Black Lives Matter, Jake Angeli, Ashli Babbit, cyberattack, BLXWARE, OPERATION SCORECARD, The HAMMER, DOMINION vote machines,
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