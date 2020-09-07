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Identity Politics | Cassie Jaye and Stefan Molyneux
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2 views • September 07, 2020
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MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4013/identity-politics-cassie-jaye-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4013-identity-politics-cassie-jaye-and-stefan-molyneux
While pondering ideas for her next documentary project, “The Red Pill” director Cassie Jaye is exploring new topics and different ideas. Cassie Jaye joins Stefan Molyneux to ask him about identity politics, abortion and many other highly controversial topics!
Cassie Jaye is the founder of Jaye Bird Productions and the director of the award-winning documentaries “Daddy I Do” (which examined the Abstinence-Only Movement versus Comprehensive Sex Education) and “The Right to Love: An American Family” (which followed one family’s activism fighting for same-sex marriage rights in California). Her latest project “The Red Pill” which examines the Men’s Rights Movement and gender equality.
The Red Pill Movie: http://www.theredpillmovie.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Cassie_Jaye
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4013/identity-politics-cassie-jaye-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4013-identity-politics-cassie-jaye-and-stefan-molyneux
While pondering ideas for her next documentary project, “The Red Pill” director Cassie Jaye is exploring new topics and different ideas. Cassie Jaye joins Stefan Molyneux to ask him about identity politics, abortion and many other highly controversial topics!
Cassie Jaye is the founder of Jaye Bird Productions and the director of the award-winning documentaries “Daddy I Do” (which examined the Abstinence-Only Movement versus Comprehensive Sex Education) and “The Right to Love: An American Family” (which followed one family’s activism fighting for same-sex marriage rights in California). Her latest project “The Red Pill” which examines the Men’s Rights Movement and gender equality.
The Red Pill Movie: http://www.theredpillmovie.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Cassie_Jaye
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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