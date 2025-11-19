The Net Are You In It?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I have heard more sermons than I can count that Peter left following Christ completely and returned to being a fisherman.
However I personally don’t believe that for a minute. They had a very rough week, Judas and the garden, the crucifixion, the denial, The Resurrection,
I honest believe Peter just wanted to get out on the water where no one could get to them and just reflect, relax, and be at peace.