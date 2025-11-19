BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Net Are You In It?
pastorbobncc
pastorbobncc
41 views • 1 day ago

I have heard more sermons than I can count that Peter left following Christ completely and returned to being a fisherman.


However I personally don’t believe that for a minute. They had a very rough week, Judas and the garden, the crucifixion, the denial, The Resurrection,


I honest believe Peter just wanted to get out on the water where no one could get to them and just reflect, relax, and be at peace.


One thing fisherman had to do was they were constantly mending their nets., Salt water, the sun, dragging them across the bottom and catching them on the rocks? Here Jesus does two things He provides for their families, this was probably several weeks to a month of a catch? The net did not break, they were amazed it didn’t or John wouldn’t have brought it up. You can be sure of one thing if God is with You the net will never break.
