Ep. 22: Larry Sinclair
Larry Sinclair says he had a night of crack cocaine-fueled sex with Barack Obama, and that Obama came back for more the next day.

Assess for yourself.

Here’s our interview.


Tucker On Twitter | 6 September 2023

https://twitter.com/i/status/1699543001473900670

