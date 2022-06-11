100% of Cancer Patients in Remission After Monoclonal Antibody Trial 'Tumors just vanished' 6-9-22

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levtcs
sharing video clips fake news media don't show
copyright owned by Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/big-arizona-fraud-update-law-enforcement-raids-nonprofits-2000-mules-ballot-trafficking-investigation-like-tweety-birds-sang/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fizty4burwCZ/