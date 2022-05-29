X22 REPORT Ep. 2786b - Trump: We are Taking Back the House, Senate & America, Nothing Can Stop This, Nothing

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2786b - May 29, 2022Trump: We Are Taking Back The House, Senate & America, Nothing Can Stop This, NothingThe [DS] is fighting for their lives, they know the people are not with them, the event in Texas failed, the people are seeing through it, the propaganda about Ukraine is falling apart. The election fraud coverup is falling apart. The people are waking up and realizing how bad the infiltration actually is, and now the people are preparing to take back the country, the [DS] will fight back, they are preparing for chaos before and during the midterms, but this will fail, their power has been weak-end and the patriots have control and leverage.All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.Get The Same Tactical Flashlight I Use For Self-Defense Here:Use Promo Code (X15) for 15% OFF