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Justin Trudeau calls Unvaccinated Racist, Misogynistic and Extremists
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38 views • January 30, 2022
Justin Trudeau says there are people vehemently opposed to vaccination. These people are extremists who do not believe in science. Who are often misogynists and racist. Who are just taking up space. Here we have to make a choice as a leader and as a country. Do we tolerate these people? These people are not going to block us now! It's clear he intends to remove us from society, probably permanently. Bear in mind that Trudeau is neither a doctor or scientist and is practising medicine without a licence. Further, there's been no real trial with both sides being presented to get a proper view. And you can't even make an informed consent because the trials don't end until 2023. Beware this man Trudeau! He's dangerous!
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