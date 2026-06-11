BOMBSHELL: Wormwood plant destroys 98% of cancer cells

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FAIR
USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material
is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a
'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title
17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Credits to CANST - Children Are NOT Sex Toys GMNo!
Wormwood plant reportedly destroys 98% of cancer cells in only 16 hours!