The following video is from the Italian television program CortoTG about the disastrous effects of the Covid vaccine. The show spotlights the uptick in cases of shingles (herpes zoster) and fulminant (sudden onset) leukemia due to the vaccine.

The common thread connecting the two types of disease is the disruption of the body’s immune system. The vaccines seem to “reprogram” people’s immune functions, increasing the risk of infection, cancers, tumors, and various autoimmune disorders.

Source : https://rairfoundation.com/pro-vaccine-italy-changes-its-tune-exposes-massive-vaccine-damage-video/

