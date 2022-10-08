Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"Healthy Food is a Myth!": Say Woke Ideologues of LAUSD in Charge of YOUR Children
1 view
channel image
Recharge Freedom
Published a month ago |

A PSA came out from Blair Imani about all food being equal, and that nothing is unhealthy, in what is certainly a post-modernistic woke attack on nutrition, featuring a massively obese "model" telling us that all food is the same.The PSA was promoted by the Los Angeles unified school district "Human Relations, Diversity + Equity” department to their students, in a show of unity for the Marxist ideology that Will destroy the United States after destroys individual children.

It turns out of course that the black nutritionist decrying race schism I was the cause of obesity, turned out to work for Mondelez, the maker of Oreos and other snack foods.

This is where our tax dollars are going.

#LAUSD #woke #nutrition


MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.


Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4


send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!


YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

Keywords
obesitydiabeteswokedonutsoreospoor nutritionfatty liver diseasemondelezblair imanila usdlos angeles unified school districtdiversity inclusion in equityequity departmentdiversity departmentwoke foodall food is equalblack nutritionistblack modelsget fat

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket