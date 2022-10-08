"Healthy Food is a Myth!": Say Woke Ideologues of LAUSD in Charge of YOUR Children

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A PSA came out from Blair Imani about all food being equal, and that nothing is unhealthy, in what is certainly a post-modernistic woke attack on nutrition, featuring a massively obese "model" telling us that all food is the same.The PSA was promoted by the Los Angeles unified school district "Human Relations, Diversity + Equity” department to their students, in a show of unity for the Marxist ideology that Will destroy the United States after destroys individual children.
It turns out of course that the black nutritionist decrying race schism I was the cause of obesity, turned out to work for Mondelez, the maker of Oreos and other snack foods.
This is where our tax dollars are going.
#LAUSD #woke #nutrition
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more