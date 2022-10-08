"Healthy Food is a Myth!": Say Woke Ideologues of LAUSD in Charge of YOUR Children

A PSA came out from Blair Imani about all food being equal, and that nothing is unhealthy, in what is certainly a post-modernistic woke attack on nutrition, featuring a massively obese "model" telling us that all food is the same.The PSA was promoted by the Los Angeles unified school district "Human Relations, Diversity + Equity” department to their students, in a show of unity for the Marxist ideology that Will destroy the United States after destroys individual children.

It turns out of course that the black nutritionist decrying race schism I was the cause of obesity, turned out to work for Mondelez, the maker of Oreos and other snack foods.

This is where our tax dollars are going.

