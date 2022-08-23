Dragons - Africa, China, USX2, Spain

5:54 Africa - Dragon Body Located and Undeniable

5:35 Africa - Moroccan Mudfossil Dragon & Fish STORY FOUND!

4:47 Dragon in China Located

4:20 US West Coast - A Scorpion Dragon Found called Scorpzilla

6:24 US Central to East Coast - The Dragons Spoken of in Our Past

:37 Spain - How big was the Feathered Serpent

6 clips, 27:39.

