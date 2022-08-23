Dragons - Africa, China, USX2, Spain

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5:54 Africa - Dragon Body Located and Undeniable
5:35 Africa - Moroccan Mudfossil Dragon & Fish STORY FOUND!
4:47 Dragon in China Located
4:20 US West Coast - A Scorpion Dragon Found called Scorpzilla
6:24 US Central to East Coast - The Dragons Spoken of in Our Past
:37 Spain - How big was the Feathered Serpent
6 clips, 27:39.