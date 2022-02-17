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Milton William Cooper interview. Military, high level security clearance. 25 years ago
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64 views • February 17, 2022
Threw a funny pic up there but this video is very serious. I don't believe the UFO sighting but I know with 100% certainty much of the rest of the video is truth. So was he trying to discount the value of the good info by beginning with the nonsense? Was he fed nonsense to discount what he knew? I don't know, but there is golden information in this video from about 25 years ago. He was gunned down in front of his home. Murder seems to be the cause of death of so many huh? DO NOT ENGAGE~SURVIVE !!
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