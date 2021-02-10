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Are You Patriotic Enough to Take Anal Swab?
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102 views • February 10, 2021
The anal swab test has been adopted in China as the preferred method of testing for coronavirus, after it was claimed by health authorities that it is more effective than the nasal/throat swab. Will Americans accept waddling around like penguins in masks?
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"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
------------
:web:
http://banned.video
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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