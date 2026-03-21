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New Supreme Leader of Iran, Mojtaba Khamenei - “They wanted regime change?! Couldn’t even change our slogan!”
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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(Adding info, evidently... these are animated past scenes of the New Supreme Leader of Iran, Mojtaba Khamenei. It's a short video of his past... & following the death of his father, Ali Khamenei. He was born in Mashhad, Iran....)

This video found, description:

“They wanted regime change?! Couldn’t even change our slogan!”

You cannot defeat these people! The Revolution continues!

Adding from just now:

The supreme leader of Iran is still alive after recent attacks on the Iranian leadership.

The US and Israel have intelligence on this, reports Israeli journalist Barak Ravid.

According to his information, attempts by high-ranking Iranian officials to arrange personal meetings with him have been recorded, but they did not take place "for security reasons", said a source familiar with the details.

Adding more, just now after above:  

US intelligence services have admitted that they see no signs of an imminent collapse of the Iranian authorities, writes Axios.

According to the portal, the Washington administration is "still trying to identify" those who are currently playing a key role in the leadership of Iran. Its staff want to obtain more information about Mojtaba Khamenei, including his health status.

The supreme leader of Iran is still alive after recent attacks on the Iranian leadership.

AND: The US and Israel have intelligence on this, reports Israeli journalist Barak Ravid.

According to his information, attempts by high-ranking Iranian officials to arrange personal meetings with him have been recorded, but they did not take place "for security reasons", said a source familiar with the details.

Adding:

Iran has begun loading two super-large oil tankers on Kharg Island, the country's main export terminal.

According to the ship tracking service TankerTrackers, these are VLCC-class tankers, each of which is capable of transporting about 2 million barrels of oil - worth over $400 million at current prices.

Recall that today, the US lifted sanctions on Iranian oil.

More:  ❗️The USA will face an unprecedented response if they attempt to seize the Iranian island of Kharg

According to Tasnim, Iran's allies could destabilize the situation in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait in response to this.

According to the agency's source, in the event of an escalation, the situation for American forces in the region will become significantly more difficult than it is now.


@Intel Slava

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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