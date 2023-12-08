Release of Emotions - Angry With God, Can I Express My Anger Neutrally? When Am I Not Projecting Anger? Childhood vs Adult Anger, Do I Have to Feel My Anger? Raging Children, The Point of Forgiveness

Full Original:

https://youtu.be/it7IW6jYACk

20081018 Relationship With God - Being Truthful With Yourself P2





Cut:

30m42s - 39m50s





Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*******************************





“ALL EMOTION HAS TO BE EXPERIENCED BEFORE IT CAN BE RELEASED.”

@ 30m50s





“CHOOSE TO FEEL YOUR ANGER AND EXPRESS YOUR ANGER, BUT DO IT IN ENVIRONMENT THAT YOU ARE FREE TO DO IT WITHOUT HARMING SOMEBODY ELSE.”

@ 35m04s





“THE REASON WHY YOU WANT TO HARM THE PERSON IS BECAUSE YOU DON NOT WANT TO FEEL YOUR GRIEF. AND YOU WANT THE OTHER PERSON TO FEEL WHAT YOU FEEL.”

@ 35m35s



