Release of Emotions - Angry With God, Can I Express My Anger Neutrally? When Am I Not Projecting Anger? Childhood vs Adult Anger, Do I Have to Feel My Anger? Raging Children, The Point of Forgiveness
Published 14 hours ago

Full Original:

https://youtu.be/it7IW6jYACk

20081018 Relationship With God - Being Truthful With Yourself P2


Cut:

30m42s - 39m50s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*******************************


“ALL EMOTION HAS TO BE EXPERIENCED BEFORE IT CAN BE RELEASED.”

@ 30m50s


“CHOOSE TO FEEL YOUR ANGER AND EXPRESS YOUR ANGER, BUT DO IT IN ENVIRONMENT THAT YOU ARE FREE TO DO IT WITHOUT HARMING SOMEBODY ELSE.”

@ 35m04s


“THE REASON WHY YOU WANT TO HARM THE PERSON IS BECAUSE YOU DON NOT WANT TO FEEL YOUR GRIEF. AND YOU WANT THE OTHER PERSON TO FEEL WHAT YOU FEEL.”

@ 35m35s


divine love pathsoul conditionangry with godgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with goddriven by truth not fearprecious child of godi want to know everythingi dont want to feelanger and griefrelease of emotionanger vs unawarenessanger and projectionchoice and free willcourage and no self judgementparents children and law of attractionchildhood vs adult angerparents and raging childrenanger avoidance

