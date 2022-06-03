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The Soyuz-2.1a Rocket was Launched from Baikonur with the Progress MS-20 Cargo Spacecraft (Donbass Written on Rocket) Carrying a 3D Printer and Nanosatellites to the ISS. 060322
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31 views • June 03, 2022
The Soyuz-2.1a rocket was launched from Baikonur with the Progress MS-20 cargo spacecraft carrying a 3D printer and nanosatellites to the ISS. The launch is dedicated to the DPR and LPR, the flags of the republics and the word "Donbass" are on the rocket.
The Donbass rocket was launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome.
The flags of the DPR and LPR are applied to the rocket.
It will launch the Progress MS-20 cargo ship into space with water, fuel and equipment for the ISS.
NASA TV live showed the flags of the DPR and LPR on the Soyuz rocket body,
The launch is dedicated to supporting the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics and a special military operation to protect Donbass.
An excellent contribution to the recognition of the republics in the international arena!
The Donbass rocket was launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome.
The flags of the DPR and LPR are applied to the rocket.
It will launch the Progress MS-20 cargo ship into space with water, fuel and equipment for the ISS.
NASA TV live showed the flags of the DPR and LPR on the Soyuz rocket body,
The launch is dedicated to supporting the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics and a special military operation to protect Donbass.
An excellent contribution to the recognition of the republics in the international arena!
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