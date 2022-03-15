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Ukraine Targeted Downtown Donetsk and Killed at Least 20- Including Children
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201 views • March 15, 2022
Patrick Lancaster, whose Youtube channel is probably going to disappear, has been documenting the 8 year Ukraine Armed Services attacks on the Donbas region for 8 years since the Globalist coup of 2014. Today, 3/14/2022, the Ukrainian Army, which is reportedly surrounded in the area, fired a cluster bomb in the city center. To KILL civilians. This is graphic, and you should be an adult to watch it. It is upsetting.
It's also very real. Not green screens and not false accusations.
It's also very real. Not green screens and not false accusations.
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