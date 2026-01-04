Nat Rothschild posts a statement on X praising and congratulating the removal of Nicolás Maduro from power in Venezuela.

Venezuela’s Central Bank is fully state-owned and controlled by the government.

In 2024, the Venezuelan government hired Rothschild & Co. as a financial adviser to assess its foreign debt. Rothschild & Co. laid out exactly how much the regime owed and who was owed the money.

