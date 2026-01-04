Nat Rothschild posts a statement on X praising and congratulating the removal of Nicolás Maduro from power in Venezuela.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Venezuela’s Central Bank is fully state-owned and controlled by the government.
In 2024, the Venezuelan government hired Rothschild & Co. as a financial adviser to assess its foreign debt. Rothschild & Co. laid out exactly how much the regime owed and who was owed the money.
Further Info:
https://citizenwatchreport.com/nat-rothschild-well-done-donald-j-trump/
----------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!