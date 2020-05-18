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Vittorio Sgarbis tale i det Italienske Parlament - Dansk Tekst - Covid19
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20 views • May 18, 2020
Det er tid til at danske politikere kommer ud af skabet - ikke flere hemmeligheder.
Hør hvad fire top professionelle mennesker mener om covid19 - det er overraskende data. En nobelprisvinder, en retsmediciner, en læge fra et NYC covidhospital og en italiensk politikker SOM IKKE HOLDER SIG TILBAGE. + en lille overaskelse.
Send denne video til danske politikkere, journalister og dine venner - ikke flere hemmeligheder! Vores Mail: [email protected]
Hør hvad fire top professionelle mennesker mener om covid19 - det er overraskende data. En nobelprisvinder, en retsmediciner, en læge fra et NYC covidhospital og en italiensk politikker SOM IKKE HOLDER SIG TILBAGE. + en lille overaskelse.
Send denne video til danske politikkere, journalister og dine venner - ikke flere hemmeligheder! Vores Mail: [email protected]
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