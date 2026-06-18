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VJAYTV - AIJ OFFICIAL BLOG
https://vjtv-aij.blogspot.com/
AI SATIRE AND OTHER MEDIA
BROADCASTING FROM ONTARIO CANADA Patient came in with 'heart issues.' Midjourney Medical said hold my crystals Now we got a 7ft tall cyber-angel with a glowing hypertrophied myocardium, plasma wings, and a torso portal to another dimension. Cardiology consult: 'Bro just needs some space.' #MidjourneyMedical