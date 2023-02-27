https://gettr.com/post/p29wnkbee22
“The CCP Has Adopted An Ancient Chinese War Strategy — To Subdue The Enemy Without Having To Fight. It Has Weaponized U.S. Government Agencies, The DOJ, FBI, IRS, And SEC, To Launch An Assault On The U.S. Constitution.”
@stinchfield1776 and @Nicole7749 discussing why Congress must investigate the best example of CCP infiltration of the United States: lawfare against the CCP’s number one enemy, Mr. Miles Guo.
#Stinchfield #CCPInfiltration #NFSC #MilesGuo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.