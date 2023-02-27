https://gettr.com/post/p29wnkbee22

“The CCP Has Adopted An Ancient Chinese War Strategy — To Subdue The Enemy Without Having To Fight. It Has Weaponized U.S. Government Agencies, The DOJ, FBI, IRS, And SEC, To Launch An Assault On The U.S. Constitution.”





@stinchfield1776 and @Nicole7749 discussing why Congress must investigate the best example of CCP infiltration of the United States: lawfare against the CCP’s number one enemy, Mr. Miles Guo.





#Stinchfield #CCPInfiltration #NFSC #MilesGuo







