God Has Given Us Seasons To Direct Our Steps By, Kislev

Read Along https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2023/11/god-has-given-us-seasons-to-direct-our.htmlGenesis 1: 1 In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth.14 And God said, Let there be lights in the firmament of the heaven to divide the day from the night; and let them be for signs, and for seasons, and for days, and years:
Kislev 5784 Chalkboard Teaching by Christine Vales
November 13 - December 12, 2023
The Last Month of Fall.
Kislev means Trust, Hope, Security, Rest
Following the Voice of the Shepherd
Hanukkah
Entering into the New Jerusalem
Thu, Dec 7, 2023 – Fri, Dec 15, 2023
Hanukkah is a Jewish festival commemorating the recovery of Jerusalem and the subsequent rededication of the Second Temple. We the Saints are now the Temple of Almighty God. Revelation 21, 1 Corinthians 3:16 Do you not discern and understand that you [the whole church at Corinth] are God’s temple (His sanctuary), and that God’s Spirit has His permanent dwelling in you [to be at home in you, collectively as a church and also individually]?
