God Has Given Us Seasons To Direct Our Steps By, Kislev
Read Along https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2023/11/god-has-given-us-seasons-to-direct-our.htmlGenesis 1: 1 In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth.14 And God said, Let there be lights in the firmament of the heaven to divide the day from the night; and let them be for signs, and for seasons, and for days, and years:

Kislev 5784 Chalkboard Teaching by Christine Vales



November 13 - December 12, 2023

The Last Month of Fall.

Kislev means Trust, Hope, Security, Rest

Following the Voice of the Shepherd

Hanukkah

Entering into the New Jerusalem

Thu, Dec 7, 2023 – Fri, Dec 15, 2023

Hanukkah is a Jewish festival commemorating the recovery of Jerusalem and the subsequent rededication of the Second Temple. We the Saints are now the Temple of Almighty God. Revelation 21, 1 Corinthians 3:16 Do you not discern and understand that you [the whole church at Corinth] are God’s temple (His sanctuary), and that God’s Spirit has His permanent dwelling in you [to be at home in you, collectively as a church and also individually]?

alex jonesrepent3rd templefallnew jerusalemhanukkahchristine valesgod created genesis

