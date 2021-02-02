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Entrevista al periodista Jose Antonio Campoy (Alerta Paraguay)
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10 views • February 02, 2021
Entrevista en Alerta Paraguay al periodista Jose Antonio Campoy, especializado en temas de salud. Durante la entevista se revisan la mayor parte de los temas relacionados con la supuesta pandemia (o plandemia) del SARS-CoV-2. Entre otros temas: existencia del virus, adecuación de las pruebas PCR, uso de mascarillas, manejo de estadísticas, datos y cifras, medios de comunicación y discurso único oficial, vacunas y vacunación...
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