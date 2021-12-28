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12/24/2021 Miles Guo: HBO/VICE and Isobel Yeung slander the Whistleblowers’ Movement and me as a bunch of swindlers, a cult, and threats to the Western democracy and freedom through the mouths of Teng Biao and An Ruizheng and by viciously editing what was said by the fellow fighters like Nicole and Xiao Siji. What they have done is extremely insidious and evil