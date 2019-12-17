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The Planetary Revolution Against Globalism's Anti-Human Agenda Has Begun! - FULL SHOW 12/16/19
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288 views • December 17, 2019
Watch live as Alex Jones & his guests break down the exploding developments! Once again, the worldwide answer to a globalist 1984 is a nationalist 1776. People are embracing the idea of the nation-state and the presence of a locally-elected government that represents their own interests – and not that of faraway bankers or corporations.
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"Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the 12 Days of Christmas Sale!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/christmas-mega-pack?ims=kxpvk&utm_campaign=IWL-12daysMegaPack&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=ChristmasMegaPackUnderVideo
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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