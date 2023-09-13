MATT GAETZ talks to Rob Schmitt on threat to remove McCarthy & Biden Impeachment Inquiry

Why is it that Speaker McCarthy only seems to do the right thing when he has a political gun to his head? Even after he makes promises, he doesn't always fulfill them.
He promised that if he could just get the speaker's gavel, there would be an impeachment against Secretary Mayorkas. That hasn't happened.
The pattern recognition here is Kevin McCarthy fails to deliver on his promises, then he gaslights the prospects of an impeachment.
