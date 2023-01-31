The Fluoride Deception: An Interview With Christopher Bryson

MIRRORED from fluoridealert

22 Jun 2011

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ly_QP4rGczo&ab_channel=fluoridealert



An adjunct to the book:

Dr. Paul Connett of the Fluoride Action Network has now interviewed Christopher Bryson in this hard hitting video as the writer describes his discoveries about fluoride and its sinister connections to major policy agencies in the U. S. Government and to manipulation of popular scientific perception by major academic institutions such as Carnegie Mellon University. He describes how a significant pollutant and industrial chemical by product of the smelting and phosphate fertilizer industry was eventually turned into a miracle cure for tooth decay. And, Bryson describes how career professionals were discredited and ruined in order to guard the dirty secrets of fluoride's adverse long term health effects.

Possibly one of the most important books to be published this decade - possibly in the last sixty years, "The Fluoride Deception" by former BBC correspondent and award winning investigative reporter, Christopher Bryson was published in 2004 by Seven Stories Press.

This is the book that uncovered the incredible history behind the inception of the public health policy called water fluoridation. It is the book that stripped away the secrecy of government cover-ups concerning the legal industrial battles of WWII and the poisoning of farms and workers exposed to this insidious toxin with unfortunate lifelong consequences.

Taking ten years to write, The Fluoride Deception has spawned a firestorm of controversy as groups of scientists, researchers and medical professionals around the world are now openly challenging the scientific, legal and ethical logic behind the government's seeming inability to admit how many citizens have had their health compromised or ruined from long term exposure to an accumulative poison that was once used in rat poison and is still used today in pesticides and agriculture.

Once you see this video, you will never think of your toothpaste or your tap water in quite the same way again.

A production of the Fluoride Action Network this video returns to its home on the FAN YouTube channel. The book is available through bookstores and libraries.