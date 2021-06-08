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COVID-19 Vaccine Deaths Covered up with VAERS data reporting Delays | Don’t Give Your Children the Magic Bat Jab
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10 views • June 08, 2021
Sam and Albert discuss the COVID-19 vaccine deaths cover up eugenics depopulation agenda, why you should not get your children vaccinated, California public health tyranny and much more…
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Show Notes:
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data
https://maev1.com/
https://www.sb277.org/
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210524110135.htm
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/vaccine-court/
https://www.salon.com/2018/12/23/federal-vaccine-court-quietyly-pays-out-billins_partner/
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/28/world/europe/vaccine-secret-contracts-prices.html
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/vaccination-rates-fall-off-imperiling-biden-e2-80-99s-july-fourth-goal/ar-AAKLD5I?ocid=uxbndlbing
https://news.gallup.com/poll/350720/covid-vaccine-reluctant-likely-stay.aspx
Broadcasting in the California Central Valley Here:
Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99
Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV
https://cmac.tv/series/weaponized-news/
Share and Follow and Subscribe to TheEagle88
https://twitter.com/aba_3000
https://lbry.tv/@Welcometheeagle88
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/77jkCBXwExB6/
https://www.minds.com/welcometheeagle88/
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=welcometheeagle88
Share and Follow and Subscribe to Weaponized News
http://weaponizednews.com/
https://anchor.fm/weaponizednews
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weaponizednews
https://odysee.com/@WeaponizedNews:6
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t8y7ptaYWaFl/
https://www.youtube.com/c/Weaponizedn...
https://www.facebook.com/WeaponizedNews
https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews
Show Notes:
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data
https://maev1.com/
https://www.sb277.org/
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210524110135.htm
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/vaccine-court/
https://www.salon.com/2018/12/23/federal-vaccine-court-quietyly-pays-out-billins_partner/
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/28/world/europe/vaccine-secret-contracts-prices.html
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/vaccination-rates-fall-off-imperiling-biden-e2-80-99s-july-fourth-goal/ar-AAKLD5I?ocid=uxbndlbing
https://news.gallup.com/poll/350720/covid-vaccine-reluctant-likely-stay.aspx
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