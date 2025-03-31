BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Kurt Billings - Prisoners of Psychological Operations DOE BIOCHIP Global Sciences Congress 1999, Denver
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
10 views • 4 weeks ago

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1906823195501437281?t=r_M3rR0H7BVZRuyLj80peA&s=19


Bioengineering Human Population https://search.brave.com/search?q=bioengineering+human+population&source=android&summary=1&conversation=d004889d5f23768b2a4c24

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1906843653143695692?t=-c1eBt6-U7xvD5OzgwiHMw&s=19


Bioengineering and Geoengineering https://search.brave.com/search?q=bioengineering+and+Geoengineering+&source=web&summary=1&conversation=d9acc1d3a7b0db8d40e313

.

doe biochip https://search.brave.com/search?q=doe+biochip&source=android&summary=1&conversation=6f96b04275dec9473de833

.

Portable biochip scanner device

https://www.osti.gov/doepatents/biblio/874525

.

Fully Integrated Biochip Platforms for Advanced Healthcare

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3472872/

.

Biological and Environmental Research

https://www.energy.gov/science/ber/biological-and-environmental-research

.

Biochip technology could become standard

diagnostic tool for human, veterinary medicine https://search.brave.com/search?q=Biochip+technology+could+become+standard+diagnostic+tool+for+human%2C+veterinary+medicine&source=android

.

BIOCHIP TECHNOLOGY AND APPLICATIONS https://search.brave.com/search?q=BIOCHIP+TECHNOLOGY+AND+APPLICATIONS&source=android

.

Doe Biotechnologies Office https://search.brave.com/search?q=doe+biotechnologies+office&source=android&summary=1&conversation=1e82c675e4f57e712bdad5

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1906824743660986634?t=ns2QTyfdA1EwuDJdeiQ4Zg&s=19


Nanotechnology in Genetic Engineering https://search.brave.com/search?q=nanotechnology+for+genetic+engineering&source=android&summary=1&conversation=12da4af9ea71700db6eb6d

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1906828054401335557?t=qDTgj0bq1gTF8wv1XV1Z2w&s=19


DARPA Cell Bioreactor https://search.brave.com/search?q=darpa+turning+the+cell+into+a+bioreactor&source=android&summary=1&conversation=0d1f2573c66e7f9d6aee6c

.

If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏 https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

.

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1906590243764965421?t=gJCmh5yhum5wau4RA9q8aA&s=19


The internet information platform EMF-Portal of the RWTH Aachen University summarizes systematically scientific research data on the effects of electromagnetic fields (EMF) 46,510publications and7,012summaries of individual scientific studies on the effects of electromagnetic fields.

https://www.emf-portal.org/en

.

All DOT GOV Sourced Links And Screen Shots!

Everything You Need To Know About 6G IoBnT nanonetworks And How Your Body Is Connected To The System In 1 Very Long Thread! https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1906457412305088878?t=7GgBNow7A7im4XjE3OaURQ&s=19


Keywords
trump20242030covid
