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AND THE END GOAL IS?
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141 views • February 26, 2022
Full Show Notes: https://danhappel.com/end-nation-states-transistion-to-new-world-order-under-un-control/
The goal is and has always been the end to nation states and a transition to a "new world order" under U.N. control.
The United States of America and other so-called Democracies are being vilified by liberal nitwits, while Communist China and virtually all pro-communist and Marxist governments around the world are lauded as praiseworthy political systems despite their extensive histories of economic/environmental destruction, human rights abuses, censorship and genocide against their own citizens and political rivals.
In fact, he whole world is moving rapidly in the same sinister direction with many so-called leaders openly declaring themselves the ultimate authority, in defiance of established laws and constitutions.
Are we really stupid enough to believe that this is all coincidental and not part of a much bigger plan to control humanity? I think not!
Guest: Edward Goodliffe is the Speaker of Congress for Freedom Force International and is a promoter of individual liberty.
Guest: Dr. Harry Booyens is an internationally recognized, multiple award winning PhD Defense & Aerospace physicist.
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You should know about what nitric oxide can do...
https://danhappel.com/Power-Of-Nitric-Oxide-Live-Webinar
The goal is and has always been the end to nation states and a transition to a "new world order" under U.N. control.
The United States of America and other so-called Democracies are being vilified by liberal nitwits, while Communist China and virtually all pro-communist and Marxist governments around the world are lauded as praiseworthy political systems despite their extensive histories of economic/environmental destruction, human rights abuses, censorship and genocide against their own citizens and political rivals.
In fact, he whole world is moving rapidly in the same sinister direction with many so-called leaders openly declaring themselves the ultimate authority, in defiance of established laws and constitutions.
Are we really stupid enough to believe that this is all coincidental and not part of a much bigger plan to control humanity? I think not!
Guest: Edward Goodliffe is the Speaker of Congress for Freedom Force International and is a promoter of individual liberty.
Guest: Dr. Harry Booyens is an internationally recognized, multiple award winning PhD Defense & Aerospace physicist.
-------------------------------------------------------------------
You should know about what nitric oxide can do...
https://danhappel.com/Power-Of-Nitric-Oxide-Live-Webinar
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