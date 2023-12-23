There is no place for Islamic culture in Europe – Italian PM
Mass demonstrations in support of Palestine are taking place across the globe, but Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni took aim at Islamic culture, saying that ‘there is no place for it in Europe.’ RT contributor Rachel Marsden reports.
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram:
Follow us on X:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.