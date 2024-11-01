Project 2025 & fallen Christian churches follow the pope's 'way' & not The Way!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, September 21, 2024.









Along with John 3:16, John 14:6 is undoubtedly one of the most significant Bible verses that shows that Christ is God. 3 verses later, in John 14:9, Christ adds: he that hath seen me hath seen the Father. Christ, as God manifest in the flesh according to John 1:1, 14, says that He is a reflection of God the Father!





We are to follow THE WAY, Who is Christ, and His ways including His doctrines, His holy ten commandments, His end-time prophecies, His parables and His gospel of the kingdom of God.





On the flip side of the coin, there are people who may claim to be Christians, to hide away their shame as per Isaiah 4:1 and who do NOT follow THE WAY, Who is Christ. They are doing it their way or the pope’s way.





For instance, Roman Catholics give homage to their pope by calling him ‘holy father’ or following the pagan, sun worship doctrines of the pope’s church that are found in his man-made catechism. This is the same vile child abusing Vatican which stated in 1923 that “the church is ABOVE the Bible” as demonstrated by the Roman Catholic church’s transference of God’s holy 7th day Sabbath to SUNday as per the Roman Catholic church’s council of Laodicea, canon 29, in 364.





Sin is the result of your rejection of THE WAY and your acceptance of your own way, the way of the world, the pope’s way.





Further, the doctrines of the Catholic Church are entirely independent of Holy Scripture." Familiar Explanation of Catholic Doctrine, Rev. M. Muller, p.151.





Yet, Christ says that the Holy Scriptures testify of Him in John 5:39 but the Roman Catholic church follow their own way called roman catholicism, which again, is entirely independent of the Holy Scriptures.





Cardinal Hosius once stated: “Better would it be for the interests of the church had no Scripture ever existed” source: Institutio Theologiae Elencticae Volume 1, page 57, 1679.





For a Roman catholic cardinal to make such an inflammatory statement shows that the Babylonian Roman Catholic church’s pagan and sun worship doctrines and beliefs are truly independent from the Holy Scriptures because they reject the holy written word of God, the Bible, by replacing it with their man-made catechism.





"The Pope has the power to change times, to abrogate laws, and to dispense with all things, even the precepts of Christ." "The Pope has the authority and often exercised it, to dispense with the command of Christ." Decretal, de Tranlatic Episcop. Cap. (The Pope can modify divine law.) Ferraris' Ecclesiastical Dictionary.





Christian nationalism in the United States is being popularized by the Heritage Foundation, with staunch Roman Catholic Kevin Roberts as its president, as he vies to enforce roman catholic beliefs through Project 2025. Project 2025 is to the Heritage Foundation what the Bible is to true followers of Christ.

Project 2025 looks at re-shaping the US government through the integration of roman catholicism in US government policy and overall social policy.





And with JD Vance as, most likely, the next US Vice President, this brand of Christian nationalism will be a cover for the enforcement of roman catholicism in the United States including SUNday laws as those who claim to be Christians will be asking for a day of rest and WORSHIP to draw closer to God as THEIR WAY to please God.





Please consider the fact that should President Trump be selected as US President on November 5, 2024, and considering the assassination attempts against him, should something happen to Mr. Trump, JD Vance will become US President. What’s startling about that possibility?





Let it be known that Roman Catholic VP candidate JD Vance is also very good friends with Roman Catholic Kevin Roberts, President of the Heritage Foundation. Both Roman Catholic men want to enforce their boss’ way...the pope’s way of enforcing the pope’s mark, hence, the mark of the beast of public weekly SUNday rest and WORSHIP since the mark of the beast, the beast being the Vatican, has to do with WORSHIP in Revelation 14:9, Revelation 16:2, Revelation 19:20 and Revelation 20:4.





Do not be fooled by satan through fear of being intimidated by the likes of Vance, Roberts, the pope and his roman catholicism.





