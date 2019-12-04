Vancouver - 9-per-cent tax increase

A proposal for a more than 9-per-cent tax increase to cover Vancouver’s 2020 budget has sparked public backlash and a promise from many councillors that they will be looking for ways to cut costs.



But councillors also say it’s important for them to carry on with significant new programs, such as an overall plan for the city and a big push to reduce climate-change effects. Those are slated to cost $5.5-million and $6.7-million, respectively, in 2020.



The new council is taking a different direction on several fronts from the former Vision Vancouver party that ruled council for a decade.



“It’s about making change. This council has different priorities,” said Green Party Councillor Adriane Carr, who pushed for both new initiatives. She said this council is also paying the price for Vision’s lack of action and fiscal squeeze.