Automated PreRoll Machines at MJ Biz Con 2022

Pre-Rolls are now the second largest category in Canada and the third largest in the US during 2022.



These prerolls aren't usually made by hand anymore, but not all #joint rolling machines are created equal!



Some twist the tops, others fold them. Some preroll machines offer different sizes, a tamper, or build in check-weigh system. Others have an accuracy of .01g and can work continuously as long as it's supplied with enough ground cannabis. One of the preroll machines at #MJbizCon 2022 sucks!



There are many choices when it comes to purchasing cannabis pre-rolls, but how are #prerolls sold?



The top #preroll product has been "Hybrid - Single Strain" every year since Headset began tracking sales data.



Pre-Rolls make up 12.6% of all cannabis sales, growing over 2% from the same period last year. Infused #prerolls rose from 12.7% of all pre-roll sales in 2018 to 41% of all pre-roll sales in 2022.



Another trend is that consumers are buying multi-pack products rather than single pre-rolls. Sales of multipack pre-rolls grew by 69.4% from February 2020 to February 2021, while single pre-roll sales only grew by 18.1% over the same time period, according to the survey.



In Canada for example, the most popular package sizes of Multi-Packs are the 3-packs (36%) and 10-packs (27%).



In the US however, consumers are purchasing 5-packs (37%) and 2-packs (14%) the most, with 10-packs of Pre-Rolls making up 13% of the market.



Through the first six months of 2022, consumers in the US and Canada have spent over $752M and $402M CAD, respectively, on Pre-Rolls. Canadian consumers are especially enthusiastic about this category, as Pre-Rolls made up nearly a quarter of all cannabis sales from January through June 2022, second only to Flower (42.6%).



In order to satiate this demand, manufacturers of prerolls, joints, & blunts will need to invest in automation, likely one of the machines featured in this episode.



