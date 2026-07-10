Clarity Act Fails⚡XRP Wins!

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The majority of retail crypto traders are hyped for the Clarity Act, but few have considered what happens if it fails before reaching the President’s desk. In this video, I break down the remaining Clarity Act hurdles, XRP legal clarity, the Ripple court case, crypto regulation, XRP accumulation zones, and where I’m setting my low-limit buy orders.
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🧭 TIMESTAMPS:
00:16- Polymarket Odds
00:32- Legal Hurdles
01:17- Clarity Failure Could Be Bullish For XRP
04:17- IMF Paper
04:51- The Time To Buy Is Now
05:02- XRP Accumulation Zones
08:38- Low Limit Buy Orders