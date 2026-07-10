BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Clarity Act Fails⚡XRP Wins!
MetaShackle
MetaShackle
17 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
46 views • Today

The majority of retail crypto traders are hyped for the Clarity Act, but few have considered what happens if it fails before reaching the President’s desk. In this video, I break down the remaining Clarity Act hurdles, XRP legal clarity, the Ripple court case, crypto regulation, XRP accumulation zones, and where I’m setting my low-limit buy orders.


🔒 JOIN MY PRIVATE COMMUNITY ON PATREON

• Gain access to exclusive charts, updates, and a private community.

• Exclusive videos uploaded every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

https://patreon.com/MetaShackle


📅 New videos uploaded every Monday and Friday.


🔗 OFFICIAL LINKS:

• Linktree: https://linktree.com/MetaShackle

• Shortcut: MetaShackle.com


⚠️ DISCLAIMER – NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE:

• The information presented in this video is for educational and entertainment purposes only and is not financial advice.


© ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ – ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

• All logos, trade names, and channel content are the exclusive property of ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ and may not be copied, reproduced, or distributed without prior written permission. © 2024, 2025, 2026.


#xrpnews #xrp #clarityact #Bitcoin #Altcoins #CryptoTechnicalAnalysis #MetaShackle

Keywords
trumpblockchainmoneycongresssenatelawcryptofinanceripplexrpclarity actthe clarity actclarity bill
Chapters

🧭 TIMESTAMPS:

00:16- Polymarket Odds

00:32- Legal Hurdles

01:17- Clarity Failure Could Be Bullish For XRP

04:17- IMF Paper

04:51- The Time To Buy Is Now

05:02- XRP Accumulation Zones

08:38- Low Limit Buy Orders

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Israel aid revolt erupts in the House as public opinion turns against Netanyahu

Israel aid revolt erupts in the House as public opinion turns against Netanyahu

Cassie B.
Businesses Report Blocked Payments From Saudi Arabia to UAE Amid Political Tensions

Businesses Report Blocked Payments From Saudi Arabia to UAE Amid Political Tensions

Sterling Ashworth
Saudi Arabia’s quiet financial war: Blocked payments to UAE signal deepening Gulf rift

Saudi Arabia’s quiet financial war: Blocked payments to UAE signal deepening Gulf rift

Lance D Johnson
China&#8217;s Gold Reserves Rise Most Since 2023 Amid Bullion Price Decline

China’s Gold Reserves Rise Most Since 2023 Amid Bullion Price Decline

Sterling Ashworth
China’s Gold Endgame: How July 24th Begins to Dismantle the West&#8217;s Deceptive Price Manipulation of Metals

China’s Gold Endgame: How July 24th Begins to Dismantle the West’s Deceptive Price Manipulation of Metals

Mike Adams
Washington&#8217;s Trade Deficit Hit $77.6B in May Amid Increase of AI Component Imports

Washington’s Trade Deficit Hit $77.6B in May Amid Increase of AI Component Imports

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy