© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Doxx Mann; nnr v23Reggae
Original Music By James The Last Watch Made with SUNO Trog Tribe Music Thanks for listening o/
Source: https://rumble.com/v6rgk2l-doxx-mann-nnr-v23reggae.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9pnh2j
https://nitter.poast.org/RealNightNation/with_replies
https://twitter-thread.com/t/1572420291049017346
https://nitter.poast.org/RealNightNation/status/1881641507368599766#m
@OdyseeHelp
@OdyseeTeam
are you guys even aware of the kind of crap these people are up to on your site?
Is it even permitted to harass people for their own amusement, and stream snipe their shows on your platform? Don't think it is.
I put a lot of work into my show, and I don't appreciate it being made open source and raided by drunk clowns every night now. Everything is one big joke to these people, but it's really obnoxious after a while.