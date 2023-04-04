Oil Dependence Hurts Americans Again, Another Study Indicates "Vax" Harm

OPEC announced Sunday that it's cutting oil production by more than a million barrels a day. This will raise gas prices in the U.S., where the Biden administration has significantly reduced oil and gas production in favor of the Left’s “green” agenda. Plus, another study indicating the dangers of the Covid-19 injection has come out, Marjorie Taylor Greene spars with 60 Minutes, Finland joins NATO, and a Belgian man committed suicide after encouraged to do so by an AI chatbot.





After the news, The New American’s Veronika Kyrylenko interviews Natasha Owens, whose song “Trump Won” has been storming the music charts; The John Birch Society's legislative team discusses bills that would outlaw the use of private crypto currencies while allowing for a central bank digital currency; and 2A for Today host Zoe Warren calls for common-sense gun legislation that removes the gun-free zones that are endangering so many lives.