X22 REPORT - We Caught Them All & It’s On Tape, Scavino Message Received, Think Military

X22 REPORT - Ep. 2580b - Sept 19, 2021

We Caught Them All & It’s On Tape, Scavino Message Received, Think Military



The [DS] is panicking over Durham and the Forensic audit. They are now in the process of trying to spin the story of Durham that he found nothing and it will lead to nothing. But this is just the beginning as time goes on the fake news will not be able to spin the story. Scavino sends a message and the military(marines) are on their way to help. Devolution is about to unfold, the [DS] failed on the J6 protests in DC, nobody showed up and there were more reporters, FBI agents, police than there were people. [FF] did not work. Trump has said it from the beginning, we caught them all and it's all on tape, trap set and the [DS] fell right into it.



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