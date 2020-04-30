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Zimbabwe: Hypocritical Black Leaders in Africa live like Kings, while blaming Whites for everything!
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71 views • April 30, 2020
The whites are always getting the blame for apparently stealing from Africa. But nobody looks more closely at the black communists of southern Africa and how much money they have. The white leaders in Africa lived very frugal lives compared to the blacks who followed on. The salaries of white leaders under Colonialism or Apartheid was a tiny fraction of what incompetent, lying blacks earn.
And then there's all the corruption and free loading which beggars belief. In this video we look at 9 expensive things that Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe (formerly Rhodesia), owned. But he's not alone. For the black leaders of Africa, whom the Jews love, money flows through their hands like rivers. You think Africa is poor ... think again. This will shock you.
And then there's all the corruption and free loading which beggars belief. In this video we look at 9 expensive things that Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe (formerly Rhodesia), owned. But he's not alone. For the black leaders of Africa, whom the Jews love, money flows through their hands like rivers. You think Africa is poor ... think again. This will shock you.
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