❗️“Everything is ahead” - the FSB director’s answer to the question why the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine Budanov is still alive

adding more from him...

❗️The USA, Britain and Ukraine are behind the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall, said FSB Director Bortnikov.

FSB Director Bortnikov: the terrorist attack was prepared by Islamist radicals, and the Ukrainian special services contributed to everything.

He noted that the terrorist threat in the Russian Federation remains and believes that the SBU should be recognized as a terrorist organization.

⚡️ The orderer of the terrorist attack in Crocus has not yet been identified, we will do everything to identify the organizers - FSB Director Bortnikov.

Other important statements by Bortnikov, director of the FSB of the Russian Federation:

— After the terrorist attack at Crocus, there will be retaliatory measures.

— Bortnikov believes that the SBU should be recognized as a terrorist organization.

— We previously received information about Kiev’s involvement in the terrorist attack in the Moscow region.

— The terrorist threat in the Russian Federation remains.

— The terrorist attack in Crocus was intended to undermine the situation in Russia.

“We know that Ukraine trained militants in the Middle East.

— On the other side they wanted to greet the terrorists as heroes;

— They are actively working with 11 detainees in the terrorist attack case, the circle of identified accomplices will be larger;

— The information transmitted by Washington about the preparation of a terrorist attack was of a general nature, the Russian special services responded to it.

— The head of the State Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Budanov, can become a legitimate target for Russia, like everyone who commits crimes against the Russian Federation.