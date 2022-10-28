9/11 The BIGGEST LIE SOLVED II - Oct 27 2022 - your jaw is going to drop

Just you wait and see, your jaw is going to drop and you're gonna eat your words about no planes if you've raised an argument against the subject.

I have waited too long to put this film together. It's a robust 1 hour 15 minute movie which sets out to prove that the attack on the twin towers was by design. No airplane hit either tower. I prove the point with a 3d model of the towers with a Fibonacci golden rectangle with the FEMA tower damage diagram inside it with the plane hole painted red and contrast stills of the facade of tower 1. I also talk about Zionist involvement and how AE 911 was infiltrated from the word go. There were no planes on 9/11. Just explosions and pyrotechnics. The events played out like a hollywood script. There were actors in the crowds saying they saw a plane. The MEDIA is complicit with falsifying airplanes and lying about them. The Government is complicit, and Israel's Mossad is involved in placing the detonations inside the towers. Heads are going to roll. - James Easton

