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The Ascent EP8
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0 view • November 29, 2021
The Ascent is a gritty, dark cyberpunk top-down "double thumbstick shooter". It has major Bladerunner vibes with a good mix of alien sci-fi. You start the game as an "indent" or "indentured servant" doing lowly jobs for the Ascent Group, A giant Megacorporation. Things quickly go from bad to worse. This game has great atmosphere, gameplay, and a decent soundtrack. As always if you like my (mostly) commentary free playthroughs please like, share and subscribe.
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