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AA. MMS: Doing the math to mix my own Sodium Chlorite (22.4%), Hydrochloric Acid (4%) and DMSO (70%). (Free Spreadsheet Shared)
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2043 views • July 12, 2020
Making my own Sodium Chlorite, Hydrocloric Acid and DMSO at the correct potencies takes a little bit of precise math. However, I have put my formulas for making these on a single spreadsheet file that I am sharing with you. Here I show you how to download this in excel or make your own copy onto your gmail account for your own personal use. The spreadsheet link has a lot of other info on the other tabs but I'll do another video explaining those later. In terms of DIY production of MMS stuff, I show how to (1) get your measurement numbers correct in diluting your own sodium chlorite flakes into liquid at 22.4%, (2) dilute hydrychloric acid from a higher percentage down to 4% and (3) how to dilute DMSO down from a higher percentage down to 70%. LINK: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
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