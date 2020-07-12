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AA. MMS: Doing the math to mix my own Sodium Chlorite (22.4%), Hydrochloric Acid (4%) and DMSO (70%). (Free Spreadsheet Shared)
Molecular Medicines
Molecular Medicines
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2043 views • July 12, 2020
Making my own Sodium Chlorite, Hydrocloric Acid and DMSO at the correct potencies takes a little bit of precise math. However, I have put my formulas for making these on a single spreadsheet file that I am sharing with you. Here I show you how to download this in excel or make your own copy onto your gmail account for your own personal use. The spreadsheet link has a lot of other info on the other tabs but I'll do another video explaining those later. In terms of DIY production of MMS stuff, I show how to (1) get your measurement numbers correct in diluting your own sodium chlorite flakes into liquid at 22.4%, (2) dilute hydrychloric acid from a higher percentage down to 4% and (3) how to dilute DMSO down from a higher percentage down to 70%. LINK: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
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mmsdiysodium chloriteformulasdmsohydrochloric acidspreadsheetdiluting sodium chlorite
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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