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Pilgrim Society History w/ Charles Savoie Pt. 2
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101 views • January 11, 2022
Fringe Radio Network: This week is part 2 in a series where I talk to writer, researcher, and silver speculator Charles Savoie on the history of The Pilgrims' Society of The United States. Some of you may have listened to my two episodes on this group, but Charles has been investigating them since the 1970's, and he is one of only two researchers ever mentioned by the exclusive group by name. Listen as he takes us down the never ending Cecil Rhodes/Lord Milner rabbit hole of the establishment cabal that Savoie says, stands atop the economic pyramid, and basically runs our government.
Please check out Charles' Links, share them!!! No Silver Nationalization http://www.nosilvernationalization.org/ The Silver Stealers https://silverstealers.net/
Please check out Charles' Links, share them!!! No Silver Nationalization http://www.nosilvernationalization.org/ The Silver Stealers https://silverstealers.net/
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