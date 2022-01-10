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How This Entrepreneur Is Redefining The Medicinal Uses Of Psychedelic Mushrooms
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21 views • January 10, 2022
There are many ways to approach health and general wellness, and considering things such as psychedelic mushrooms as a potential health resource is certainly a rapidly developing field.
Peter Reitano is an award-winning entrepreneur and the CEO of Gwella, a company that is at the forefront of bringing functional mushrooms to consumers. The goal of Gwella is to bring the wellness benefits that mushrooms provide (psychedelic and otherwise) to the general public in order to help people use them safely and effectively. Whether it’s psilocybin mushrooms or lion’s mane, Peter Reitano believes in the health benefits of mushrooms immensely.
In this episode, you will learn about:
How different mushrooms can help with cognition, focus, and general productivity.
How and where to get a hold of Gwella’s products.
The latest discoveries in mushroom-based nutrition science.
Listen now as Peter Reitano discusses this, and everything else mushrooms on this intriguing episode on fungi.
To learn more about what Gwella is doing, be sure to visit www.gwellamushrooms.com.
To purchase Gwella products, visit mojo. shop and use the code WELCOME20 to receive 20% off your first purchase!
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Peter Reitano is an award-winning entrepreneur and the CEO of Gwella, a company that is at the forefront of bringing functional mushrooms to consumers. The goal of Gwella is to bring the wellness benefits that mushrooms provide (psychedelic and otherwise) to the general public in order to help people use them safely and effectively. Whether it’s psilocybin mushrooms or lion’s mane, Peter Reitano believes in the health benefits of mushrooms immensely.
In this episode, you will learn about:
How different mushrooms can help with cognition, focus, and general productivity.
How and where to get a hold of Gwella’s products.
The latest discoveries in mushroom-based nutrition science.
Listen now as Peter Reitano discusses this, and everything else mushrooms on this intriguing episode on fungi.
To learn more about what Gwella is doing, be sure to visit www.gwellamushrooms.com.
To purchase Gwella products, visit mojo. shop and use the code WELCOME20 to receive 20% off your first purchase!
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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